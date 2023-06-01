PWC Board Chairman Candidate Kenn Knarr Presents ‘Day One Plan’

Marine Corps vet served his country; now he looks to serve PW County.

All five seats of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors are up for election on June 20. Marine Corps veteran and former school teacher Kenn Knarr wants to lead the board as chairman.

Gainsville District resident Knarr is running against fellow Republican Jeanine Lawson for the party’s nomination in the June 20 runoff. Knarr makes it clear he is not a professional politician but is “someone who is sick and tired of seeing the direction the county is going,” he said. “We have seen too many entrenched career politicians make empty promises and not deliver for the people of our county. It is time to elect a new voice with bold ideas.”

He has formulated a “Day One Plan” that outlines exactly where his priorities are and what he can do if voters give him the opportunity. On the list are those issues close to home, including lowering taxes, growing the local economy with jobs, repealing the meals tax, ensuring government accountability, modernizing and upgrading aging public schools, and increasing compensation for teachers, first responders and others who serve the community.

“To anyone watching the Prince William Board of County Supervisors meetings, it’s clear that things need to change, and they need to change fast. It’s clear we need a new kind of leadership — one with battle-tested experience and the courage to go on the offensive” Knarr said.

See Kenn Knarr’s official campaign website here. To see his “Day One Plan” and top priorities, see here. Join the campaign here or email [email protected].