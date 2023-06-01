Manassas named bronze-level bicycle friendly community

Manassas City Government: “The City of Manassas has been awarded the Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) award from the League of American Bicyclists. The City of Manassas joins 506 communities across the country in the movement for safer streets and better bicycling for everyone. The League of American Bicyclists’ Bicycle Friendly America program sets the standard for how communities build and benchmark progress toward making biking better.”

“The City of Manassas has worked to create a network of bicycle paths and bike lanes to help cyclists of all capabilities travel safely around and within the City of Manassas.”

“More than 860 communities have applied for recognition by the Bicycle Friendly Community program, which provides a roadmap to making biking better for communities of all shapes and sizes. While the award process considers very visible elements such as bike infrastructure, other essential elements include efforts around adult and youth bike education, encouragement through events like Bike to Work Day, evaluation mechanisms, and enforcement all through the lens of equity.”