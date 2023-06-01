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Fredericksburg walks off in 8-7 thriller at home

By Uriah Kiser

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The FredNats walked off against the Shorebirds for the second time this week, in an eventful 8-7 victory.”

“Daylen Lile drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first, stole second base, and then scored the games’ first run on a Sammy Infante double. Infante later swiped third base, setting him up to score on a Paul Witt sacrifice fly to put Fredericksburg ahead 2-0.”

“Brayan Hernandez cut that lead in half in the top of the second, with a solo home run to right-center.”

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