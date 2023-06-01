Politics Ebert, ‘all-time ‘dean’ of Virginia prosecutors’ endorses Lowery in Prince William By Uriah Kiser Published June 1, 2023 at 10:00AM | Updated June 1, 2023 at 3:48PM Lowery This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Amy Ashworth #Courts #Election 2023 #Locals Only #Matt Lowery