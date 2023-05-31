School buses burglarized

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “While school’s out for summer, it would seem not everyone is spending their summer time wisely.”

“On May 30th at approximately 10:21 a.m. Deputy J.A. Buzzard responded to Dixon Smith Middle School, located at 503 Deacon Road, for a report of a vandalism. Four buses on school grounds were unlawfully entered, rummaged through, and had items stolen. One of the buses had a fire extinguisher discharged within the bus, leaving residue everywhere.”

“The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is working with Stafford County Public Schools in order to identify the suspects. If anyone has information, please contact that Deputy Buzzard at (540)-658-4450.”