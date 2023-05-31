Returning band promises a good vibe at ‘Fridays at 5’ concert on June 2

Prince William County Government press release: “THE TRIBE BAND, billed on the band’s website as an “Old School/New School Party Band,” will bring an eclectic show to the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza at the McCoart Government Center on June 2 for the Fridays at 5 Concert series. The concert starts at 5 p.m.”

“Believe it or not, we started off as a gospel group. We kind of started adding Motown and R&B, soul, funk, some smooth jazz and GoGo to the repertoire,” said Larry Simpson, percussionist and founder of the band that includes drum, a saxophone, keyboards, bass and lead guitars, along with vocals. “We try to give them a little bit of everything.”

Simpson said he hopes the band’s music moves people in every sense of the word.

“We hope we just bring back a lot of memories because a lot of people say that they grew up on this music. We bring a good vibe – something to get them up on the dance floor and feel good. We play feel good music. It’s something that can reach a soul,” Simpson said.

The Washington D.C.-based band is making its second appearance at the plaza.

“It was a nice crowd, nice venue, nice set up,” Simpson said. “We’re excited about it. We enjoyed last year and were thankful that they invited us back. We’re looking to have a good time.”

“The Fridays at 5 concert series, sponsored by the Prince William Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, VaStrEATs and Luxe Entertainment, are held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. No dogs, except service dogs, will be permitted at the concert. Restrooms will be available inside the McCoart Government Center. Onsite parking is free.”