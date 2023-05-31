FredNats Delmarva Shorebirds in doubleheader

Published May 31, 2023 at 6:30AM | Updated May 31, 2023 at 8:33AM

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The FredNats opened up a two-week home stand by sweeping both ends of a doubleheader against the Delmarva Shorebirds.”

“In game one, which was a resumption from an April game that was suspended due to rain, the two clubs took the field in the bottom of the second inning with Delmarva ahead 2-1. Brad Lord held the score there, until the top of the fifth inning. Carter Young and Angel Tejada both singled, then Samuel Basallo got plunked to load the bases. Lord struck out a pair of batters to get two outs, but Erison Placencia singled into right field to plate Young and push Delmarva ahead 3-1.”

“But in the home half, Fredericksburg bounced back. Paul Witt drew a lead-off walk, before Cortland Lawson plated Witt with a triple. Daylen Lile then came through with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 3-3.”