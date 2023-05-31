Fredericksburg takes down Delmarva 9-2

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The FredNats erupted for eight runs in the fifth inning, as they took down Delmarva 9-2. Just two pitches into the game, Delmarva took a 1-0 lead as Angel Tejada singled and Carter Young doubled against Riley Cornelio.”

“That score held until the top of the fourth inning, as Cornelio found his rhythm. The right-hander struck out the side in the second, and racked up two more in the third. But in the fourth, Stiven Acevedo singled and stole second base, before taking third on a wild pitch. Erison Placencia drove Acevedo in with a double, but Cornelio limited the damage there.”