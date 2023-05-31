Drunken drivers in Stafford County

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: A Stafford man is in jail after his arrest for DUI with a child in the vehicle on Sunday evening in North Stafford. On May 28th at 8:04 p.m. deputies responded to a possible intoxicated driver in North Stafford operating a grey Ford Escape and transporting a child. Deputy S.T. Myers located the vehicle in the area of Rock Hill Church Road and the driver pulled into a driveway.”

“Deputy Myers made contact with the driver who acknowledged he pulled into the driveway because he thought he had been speeding. He was identified as a 39-year -old male and had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.”

“Deputy K.L. Steffenhagen and Deputy D.S. Jett responded to assist with the DUI investigation and the driver was arrested. Deputies Jett and Myers cared for the child until a relative could respond. Meanwhile. Deputy Steffenhagen charged the driver with DUI second offense in five years with a child in the vehicle and felony child neglect. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.”

Stafford County Sherriff’s Office: “On May 28th at 1:57 a.m. Deputy D.S. Jett stopped a Chevrolet Silverado at Drew Middle School after he observed the driver speeding. The driver was identified as a 57-year-old female from Stafford and she had the odor of an alcoholic beverage. Field sobriety tests were offered and the driver was arrested. She was charged with DUI and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.”

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On May 28th at 1:51 a.m. Deputy S.C. Jett observed a Nissan Rogue traveling southbound on Richmond Highway near Acadia Street at 68 mph in the posted 45 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as a 41-year-old man. There was a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. The driver initially said he had consumed a beer and later adjusted his intake to a beer and a shot of vodka. Field sobriety tests were offered and the driver was arrested. He was charged with DUI with a blood alcohol content over .20 and reckless driving by speed. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.”