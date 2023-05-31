Deputies break up underage party

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “A public place pandemonium was promptly and properly postponed by police when juveniles participated in underage partying in plain view.”

“On May 29th prior to 1:00a.m. Deputy J.D. Hurt pitched in to respond to Embrey Field, on Freesia Lane, for a phone call regarding suspicious persons in the park. The caller advised there were plenty of people in the park, none of which were predicted to be principals, princesses, or priests. Deputy Hurt, along with other police partners, peeked at the party to see juveniles at play with plenty of booze. Predicting a pursuit, police were patient in their preparations and got into place.”