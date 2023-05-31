Arrest after shots fired at Babylon Café

Prince William police: “Shooting into an Occupied Building *ARREST – On May 30, detectives concluded the investigation into the shooting that was reported to have occurred at the Babylon Café located at 3081 Golansky Blvd. in Woodbridge (22192) on March 24. While investigating the incident, detectives identified the shooter as the accused, Landry Joseph JOHNSON. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused who was arrested in the Woodbridge area by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on May 30.”

“On March 24 at 12:22AM, officers responded to the Babylon Café located at 3081 Golansky Blvd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed an altercation occurred inside the business before the involved parties exited to the parking lot. A short time later, while in the parking lot, one of the patrons involved in the earlier altercation, retrieved a firearm and fired multiple rounds, before fleeing in a white SUV. While checking the area, officers determined one of the rounds entered the front window of the business before lodging in one of the walls of the bar area. No injuries were reported.”