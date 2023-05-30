Habitat for Humanity helps restore 3 homes in Manassas

Volunteers gathered in Manassas to help fix up three homes in the Bristoe Station neighborhood on Confederate Trail in Manassas.

Habitat for Humanity Prince William County: “Whiting-Turner Contracting of Herndon VA was on hand to kick-off of our neighborhood revitalization for the Bristoe Station Community! The goal of our revitalization initiative is to address city code violations for families in the community. With 51 homes being impacted, Whiting-Turner was able to sponsor our kickoff by addressing 3 homes that were in need of repairs.”

“12 volunteers from Whiting Turner were on hand to assist our volunteers in seeing our projects a success! Projects included a deck repair, trash removal, and painting on the front of homes for families in need of a hand-up!”