Third man dies after quadruple shooting in Dale City

Prince William County police: “The shooting at a residence Birchdale Ave. in [Dale City] on May 26 is now being investigated as a triple homicide. Three Woodbridge men, ages 41, 37, and 23, have died as a result of injuries sustained during the shooting.”

“The investigation revealed a gathering was occurring inside the home when one of the attendees brandished a firearm and began firing, striking four men. Other parties inside the home ran from the residence after the shooting, including the alleged shooter. Officers arrived on scene and located the four victims, three inside the home and one outside, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid to the victims until fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene. Two of the victims died that day, a 37-year-old man located outside the home who was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 41-year-old man died at an area hospital later that day.”

“ This incident does not appear to be random. Detectives are continuing to actively investigate the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information regarding this incident.”