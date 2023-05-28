Supervisor Vega’s office funds Old Centreville Road pedestrian improvements

Prince William County Government: “The intersection of Old Centreville Road and Somersworth Drive is safer now for everyone who uses the road. The Old Centreville Road Pedestrian and Lane Improvement Project, which was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, officially opened Monday [May 22, 2023] with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.”

“The need for the improvements came to Vega’s attention when Chris Griffin, a resident of a nearby neighborhood, voiced his concerns about the intersection’s safety. Griffin, a life-long Prince William County resident, said he wanted something done to the intersection, which he saw as dangerous.”

“Funding for this project came from the Coles District Transportation and Roadway Improvement Program (TRIP) funding. TRIP allocates money annually to each magisterial district for smaller scale district projects, such as sidewalks, trails and safety improvements.”

The county’s transportation department tells PLN the improvements span a half-mile section of Old Centreville Road, from Yorkshire Elementary School to the entrance of Rimpal Inn. The appropriated budget for the project was $733,158. Construction began in Spring 2023 and ended in April 2023.

The project replaced the missing section of sidewalk near Parkland Avenue and extended the school zone for Yorkshire Elementary School to include a new pedestrian crosswalk and flashing school zone signs. Soon updated streetlights will be installed to improve low visibility.