Published May 28, 2023 at 1:12PM | Updated May 28, 2023 at 4:05PM

Lovejoy kicks off House campaign with visit from Virginia AG Miyares

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares visited Prince William County on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Miaryes: “I had the pleasure to speak at Ian Lovejoy’s campaign kickoff in Manassas last night! As a Councilman, entrepreneur, and small business owner, @IanTLovejoy has served his region for over a decade and knows what Virginians want.”

Lovejoy: “Standing room only tonight at Bristow Manor- thank you so much to everyone who came out to support our kickoff. Special thanks to Attorney General Jason Miyares and House Speaker Todd Gilbert and everyone for the huge showing of support.”

Lovejoy (R), a former Manassas City Councilman, is running for the House District 22 seat, which has no incumbent. The district includes Nokesville and the area south of Manassas.

The following day, Miyares went to Manassas to announce children in Virginia middle schools will receive child ID kits.

An attorney and political newcomer, Travis Nembhard (D), will challenge Lovejoy for the seat.