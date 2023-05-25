Politics Virignia AG Miyares comes to Manassas, urges parents to get child ID kits, and revels in his banishment from Russia By Uriah Kiser Published May 25, 2023 at 1:30PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Crime #Locals Only #Manassas City Police #Prince William Police