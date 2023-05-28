FredNats win first series since opening weekend

Published May 28, 2023 at 8:00AM | Updated May 28, 2023 at 2:43PM

Fredericksburg Nationals: “Fredericksburg secured their fourth straight win over the Salem Red Sox this week with a 9-2 victory on Saturday night.”

“The Red Sox plated the first run of the game with a two-out rally in the bottom of the second. Ahbram Liendo drew a walk and stole second base, then Enderso Lira drove him in with an infield single to third base.”

“Following a scoreless third inning, Brady House tied the game at 1-1 with his fourth home run of the season. Fredericksburg kept the pressure on in the top of the sixth, as Sammy Infante singled and Daylen Lile walked. Elijah Green then roped a single into center field to push the FredNats ahead 2-1. Roismar Quintana came up immediately after, and singled as well to drive in the second run of the inning.”

Update: At 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, 2023, the team announced the fifth game in the series was canceled due to inclement weather.

“Today’s game between the FredNats and the Salem Red Sox has been canceled due to weather. It will not be made up.”

“The FredNats, winners of four straight, return home to Virginia Credit Union Stadium for a 13-game home stand beginning with a doubleheader against the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday at 5 p.m.”