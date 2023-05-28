Call to Action: Passionate about fighting hunger? ACTS wants to meet you

Volunteer Prince William: “Do you have a “Shining Star” volunteer at your organization? Please consider nominating them for the 2023 Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards! Nominations are open until 5pm, June 19, 2023. Ten categories are available for individuals and organizations to recognize outstanding service! Please visit bit.ly/3qa8ri5 for more information and to submit your nomination. For more information, please email [email protected].”

“If you’re passionate about fighting hunger, the staff at Action in Community Through Service (ACTS) wants to meet you! They have a need for volunteers to help in their Hunger Prevention Center with food donations, assembling food packages and helping with client intakes. You’ll feel great knowing you are helping our food insecure neighbors get the help they need to feed their families! Please email [email protected] for more information.”

“You can be a friend to a wounded veteran! Brain Injury Services is looking for a PALS volunteer (Providing a Link for Survivors) to be a friend and pickleball player to a combat wounded veteran with a brain injury. The volunteer would travel to McLean 1-2 times a month. Please email [email protected] or call 451.8881, ext.232 for more information.”