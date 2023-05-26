Woman in courtroom prompts vehicle search, drugs discovery

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “Two Stafford residents who showed up to court [Wednesday, May 24, 2023] as witnesses will now have their own court case after bringing suspected controlled substances to the Courthouse complex.”

“On May 24th at approximately 1:33 p.m. Deputy M.A. Pearce was in General District Court preparing to testify when he observed someone in the audience that caught his eye… The female advised she was waiting to be a witness in a [10 a.m.] case.”

“Further investigation revealed suspected controlled substances in plain view within the vehicle they arrived in. There was even a double-bladed tomahawk covering up suspected controlled substances. A search of both suspects revealed the female had even more suspected controlled substances within her purse.”