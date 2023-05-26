OmniRide seeks to expand Metro Direct, Route 1 local service

OmniRide: “At the June meeting, the [Northern Virginia Transportation] Commission will be asked to approve the adoption of the I-395/95 Commuter Choice FY 2024-2025 Program of Projects shown in Table 1 (attached) and refer it to the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) for consideration and final action later in June, contingent upon comparable action by the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC). The action also commits to completing the funding awards for two larger capital construction projects in the FY 2026-2027 Programs of Projects as permitted under adopted program policy.”

“The proposed program includes 13 projects that support the I-395/95 corridor improvement goals of moving more people and creating viable, effective transportation options, as well as NVTC’s program administration and oversight activities for the two (2)-year period. The resolution will authorize the NVTC Executive Director to execute the Standard Project Agreements for the selected projects following CTB action. The NVTC-PRTC Joint Commission Working Group (JCWG) endorsed the recommended Program of Projects in April, both full Commissions received briefings on the program last month, and the public comments received broadly support individual projects included in the program.”

“OmniRide Route D-200 Service Enhancement: Dale City to Ballston (Continuation) OmniRide ($304,626) — This project would continue two (2) of morning and two (2) of evening trips provided by OmniRide’s D-200 commuter express route between Dale City and the Pentagon, Rosslyn, and Ballston. The route serves three (3) commuter lots, including Horner Road, Telegraph Road, and Dale City, allowing commuters to travel efficiently and avoid some of the most congested parts of the I-395/95 corridor.”

“OmniRide Prince William Metro Express Service Enhancement: Dale City to Franconia-Springfield Station (Continuation) OmniRide ($671,678 — This project would continue fare-free, expanded peak-period service between Woodbridge, Potomac Mills, the Horner Road commuter lot, and Franconia-Springfield Station. The route is one of the busiest in the OmniRide system and links commuters traveling to and from the Potomac Mills area with Metrorail, Metrobus, Amtrak, Fairfax Connector, Virginia Railway Express, and other OmniRide bus services.”

“OmniRide Route 1 Local Service Enhancement: Quantico to Woodbridge Station (Continuation) OmniRide ($755,020) — This project would continue fare-free, expanded peak-period local bus service along U.S. Route 1 in eastern Prince William County. This route connects key residential and employment areas along the corridor to OmniRide express buses, Virginia Railway Express commuter rail, and Amtrak trains.”