Occoquan-area man wanted after fatal crash

Prince William police: “Fatal Crash Investigation *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED – Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit have confirmed the identity of the driver of the Ford F-150 truck involved in the crash that occurred at the intersection of Old Bridge Rd. and Colby Dr. in Woodbridge (22192) on April 29, which killed a 30-year-old male passenger.

“Further investigation revealed after the crash. The driver fled the area prior to police arriving on scene. Following the investigation, investigators obtained arrest warrants for the driver, identified as Jeffrey Wayne HOLMAN. Attempts to locate HOLMAN have been unsuccessful.”

“Wanted: [Photo from March 2021], Jeffrey Wayne HOLMAN, 55, of the 1400 block of Admiral Dr. in Woodbridge. He was described as a white male, 6’2”, 240lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes, and a scar on his left arm. Wanted for felony hit & run and driving on a revoked license.”