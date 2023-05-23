Police seek tips in fatal crash on Old Bridge Road

A passenger riding in a pickup injured in a crash on Old Bridge Road in Lake Ridge on April 29 has died.

Prince William police are now seeking tips from anyone who witnessed the crash.

Fatal Crash Investigation – On April 29 at 11:15PM, officers responded to the intersection of Old Bridge Rd. and Colby Dr. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a two-vehicle crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2020 Kia Sorento was stopped at a red traffic light on Old Bridge Rd. at the intersection with Colby Dr. when the driver of a 2011 Ford F-150 truck, identified as the accused, failed to stop, striking the Kia from behind.

The Ford truck continued off of the roadway before striking a light pole and coming to rest. The driver of the Ford truck then fled prior to police arriving at the scene. A 30-year-old male passenger of the Ford truck was initially transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On May 19, crash investigators were notified that the passenger died as a result of his injuries sustained during the crash. The driver of the Kia was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are actively seeking to confirm the identity of the driver of the Ford truck. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Eric Mathew KUHN, 30, of Winchester