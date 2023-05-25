Stafford Democrats announce firehouse primary

Published May 25, 2023 at 7:00AM | Updated May 25, 2023 at 7:27AM

The Stafford County Democratic Committee will hold a firehouse primary on June 10, 2023, between noon and 5 p.m. at the Courthouse Community Center, 29 Stafford Avenue in Stafford.

The purpose of the gathering is to nominate Democratic candidates for the following: County Supervisor (three Districts) and Constitutional Offices in Stafford County in the November 7, 2023, General Election –

Griffis-Widewater District Supervisor

Rock Hill District Supervisor

George Washington District Supervisor

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Clerk of the Court

Commissioner of Revenue

Treasurer

Sheriff

Each person seeking to become the Democratic Nominee for the General Election for these County and Constitutional Offices must file a Declaration of Candidacy form with the Stafford County Democratic Committee Chair and pay a $100 nonrefundable fee to the Stafford County Democratic Committee, payable either by check or through ActBlue at http://secure.actblue.com/ contribute/page/donatesdc.

The form and fee must be received by Keith Lockett, Stafford County Democratic Committee Chair, no later than June 3, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., by mail or in person at 240 Revell Road in Stafford. Democratic Candidates may also submit the Declaration of Candidacy form online by e-mail to [email protected].

The Declaration of Candidacy form will be posted on the Stafford County Democratic Committee website: www.stafforddemocrats.org, or is available from Chairman Lockett.

“Every Democrat who is a registered voter in Stafford County is urged to attend and participate,” said Chairman Lockett. “Our goal is to provide the citizens of Stafford with well-qualified choices for the local elected offices.”

Caucus participants must sign a written declaration stating that they:

Are a Democrat and not a member of any other political party;

Do not intend to support any candidate who is opposed to a Democratic nominee in this General Election;

Have not participated in and will not participate in the nominating process of any other party for the positions listed above; and

Are registered to vote in Stafford County.

Voting begins at noon, and doors close at 5 p.m. on June 10, 2023. Those in line at the 5:00 p.m. closing time will be permitted to vote. The complete “Call to Caucus” and the “Rules of the Caucus” are posted at stafforddemocrats.org.

Democrats are also urged to participate in the Democratic Primary at their regular polling locations on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Primary will determine the Democratic candidates for new State Senate Districts 27 and 29 for the November 7 General Election.

Early voting for the primary has already begun.