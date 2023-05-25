Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on stage at Riverside

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is now on stage at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in Stafford County.

One of the most enduring shows of all time, this gem from Andrew Lloyd Webber uses the biblical story of Joseph—and a handful of popular song types to tell a universal story of dreamers: people from broken families who struggle to make the best of what they have, to trust in themselves, and most importantly, to see courage in forgiveness. Bursting with energy, this is the ultimate family experience that will leave you dancing in the aisles and exiting the theatre with a smile on your face.

The show runs through July 9, 2023, at the theater, at 95 Riverside Parkway.

Tickets for the show are sold online and at the box office and range between $60 and $75 each for adults, $55 and $70 for children between ages three and 12, and $55 and $75 per ticket for seniors aged 55 or older. Those who purchase the higher-priced tickets will enjoy meal service before the show.

Thursday to Saturday, meals are served at 5:30 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Ticket holders who want to see the show should arrive at 6:45 p.m. Riverside charges a $5 fee per ticket purchased online.

Riverside offers two matinee performances on Wednesday and Sunday. On Wednesday, meals are served at 11:30 a.m., and the show begins at 1:30 p.m. Those who come only for the show should arrive at 12:45 p.m.

On Sundays, dinner is served at 1 p.m., and the show starts at 3 p.m.

Riverside Center sits at 95 Riverside Parkway in southern Stafford County.