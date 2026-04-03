Fredericksburg Fredericksburg City Council Weighs ‘Penny’ Tax Increase for Safety Cameras in Parks and Trails By Potomac Local News Published April 3, 2026 at 11:00AM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Fredericksburg City Council #Fredericksburg Police #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Parks and Rec