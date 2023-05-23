Take Me-Home Tuesday: Papi and Storm

This week’s Take Me-Home-Tuesday comes from Prince William County Animal Service Center at 14807 Bristow Road, near Manassas.

Papi- 4 year old Male Labrador Mix Storm- 3 year old Female Black Mouth Cur Both are best friends and fun loving dogs, also good with other dogs and children. If you want to apply or learn about either animal, go to the Prince William County Animal Shelter page at the top of this post. You can also call 703-792-6465, or email [email protected]

We accept write-ups and photos of animals for adoption across the region. Please send them to [email protected].