Stafford to restart parking fees at Falmouth park

Stafford County will restart its parking fees program at the Historic Port of Falmouth Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
County residents and those from neighboring Fredericksburg city will park for free with a valid ID showing an address. Outsiders will pay $25 to park on Saturdays and Sundays.
The county will collect fees through September 4, 2023.
Stafford instituted the parking fees last summer to help eliminate crowding and parking issues at the park. HPOF is located in the Rappahannock River’s Resource Protect Area. Limited parking helps protect the Chesapeake Bay and Rappahannock River watersheds and makes the park safer for everyone.
Drivers will be asked to show identification to prove residency. Acceptable forms of identification include driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations or military IDs. Residency will be determined by having one of the zip codes located in Stafford County or the City of Fredericksburg. Also, parking eligibility will be determined by the driver’s status alone.
Non-residents will be asked to pay $25 per vehicle by credit card. Cash WILL NOT be accepted. Fishing passes will not count as parking passes for non-residents.
Three parking lots will be available for the park:
- The lot at the park
The gravel lot at the Falmouth Intersection of Route 17 and US Route 1
- The lot at the Grizzle Center at 60 Butler Road
- No parking areas include River Road, Gordon Street, Ingleside Drive, Carter Street and Amy’s Café.
- Towing will be strictly enforced.