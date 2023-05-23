Candle caused fire that sent 4 to a hospital

Two adults and two children were taken to a hospital after a fire ripped through a home near Dumfries.

Flames broke out at the townhouse at 11:49 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023.

Last evening, units were dispatched to the 16000 blk of Toms River Loop (Dumfries) for a reported townhouse fire. Crews arrived to find all occupants out of the home and a working fire in the basement. The occupants of the townhome were alerted to the fire by a smoke detector activation in the basement. The structure sustained moderate damage.

The occupants attempted to control the blaze but were unable to do so. Four occupants (2 adults, 2 children) were transported to a local medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries. All four (4) have been released. The Building Official determined the structure was unsafe to occupy.

The Red Cross is assisting the 4 adults and 2 children who were displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was a candle left unattended in a basement bedroom.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue System Chief Thomas LaBelle stated, “ had it not been for working smoke detectors, this incident could have resulted in tragedy”. The Chief reminds everyone, make sure your home is equipped with smoke detectors. A working smoke detector gives you the early warning as to a fire and allows you to safely evacuate. Smoke detectors are your best means of protecting your family should a fire occur in your home.

The Fire Marshal’s Office also warns against the use of unattended candles. Candles should only be used if they are enclosed and provided with a base that prevents it from being tipped over. Candles should also be kept away from small children and pets.