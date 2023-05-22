‘Tin Goose’ flying into Manassas June 7 to 11

The Ford Tri-Motor, a plane from the 1920s credited with redefining air travel, will road into the Manassas Regional Airport on June 8 through the 11, providing enthusiasts a chance to take a flight on the 100-year-old aircraft.
The Manassas Regional Airport sits at 10600 Harry J. Parrish Boulevard in Manassas.
Known as the first luxury airliner, the Ford Tri-Motor redefined world travel and marked the beginning of commercial flight. Our tour stops are hosted by volunteers who are passionate about sharing the Ford Tri-Motor’s stories.
We invite families to visit and learn all about our aircraft and our organization. Viewing the aircraft is free, so be sure to bring your camera along.
Revenues from the Ford Tri-Motor tour help cover maintenance and operations costs for the aircraft and aid our ambition to keep the “Tin Goose” flying for many years to come.
Hearing protection in vicinity of aircraft is recommended. Ear plugs will be made available for use. For any questions, or if you are interested in booking a full flight at a location, please contact Membership Services at 877-952-5395.
More info and ticket bookings online.