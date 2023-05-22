Popping sounds, flickering lights alerted occupants to fire

Fire and rescue crews were called to a house fire at 9:53 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Crews were dispatched to the 19000 block of Windsor Road in Dumfries) for a reported house fire. Crews arrived with fire showing and spreading rapidly into the home from an enclosed porch. Fire attack followed.

One of the two (2) occupants was alerted to the fire by popping sounds and the lights flickering. He then alerted the other occupant who was sleeping. The home sustained extensive damage. No injuries were reported.

The Building Official posted the property unsafe to occupy. The Red Cross assisted the displaced occupants. The Fire Marshal’s Official has determined the fire to be accidental.