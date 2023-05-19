OHS senior, East End Mobile Home Park resident wins scholarship

Daniel Mendoza, a 17-year-old Osbourn High School senior and resident of the East End Mobile Home Park, has received a $1,000 scholarship from the Virginia Manufactured and Modular Housing Association (VMMHA).

The award was presented by CFH Executive Director George Davies, whose Dumfries, Va.-based nonprofit took ownership of East End in 2018 and continues to upgrade and add events and programs at the Centreville Road park.

The scholarship provides Daniel with $500 each fall and spring semester to attend Northern Virginia Community College, where he plans to pursue nursing.

In addition to the VMMHA award, Daniel was also awarded a $1000 Jennie Dean CTE Vocational Scholarship from the Rotary Club of Manassas.

A resident of East End Mobile Home Park for the past nine years, Daniel will be the first person in his family to attend college. He was introduced to nursing as a career as part of the Nursing Assistant Program at Osbourn High School.

“I decided after I installed myself into the program at Osbourn that I really enjoyed the course, and I wanted to further my scope of practice by becoming a registered nurse,” he said.

In 2018, CFH and its partners stepped in to purchase the East End Mobile Home Park in Manassas, stopping its pending condemnation due to ongoing water and sewer issues. In the years since CFH was purchased, progress and improvements have continued, and the community is thriving.

Ongoing physical upgrades include roadwork and paving, lighting, a new resource center with a playground and outdoor learning center, and a new storage facility. CFH continues to expand educational, social, and recreational programs for East End residents.

Based in Dumfries, Va., CFH has worked for more than four decades to help individuals and families along a path of self-sufficiency, providing assistance to individuals and families all along the continuum of housing needs. More about CFH can be found at cfhva.org.