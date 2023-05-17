Virginia AG Miyares will hold human trafficking talk in Spotsylvania

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares will hold a roundtable discussion about human trafficking in Spotsylvania County on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

The event will be held at the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, 9119 Dean Ridings Lane in Spotsylvania, at 9:30 a.m. The first half will be open to the public. However, “due to security and privacy reasons, the second half of the event is closed….”

According to the U.S. State Department, “Trafficking in persons,” “human trafficking,” and “modern slavery” are umbrella terms – often used interchangeably – to refer to a crime whereby traffickers exploit and profit at the expense of adults or children by compelling them to perform labor or engage in commercial sex.? When a person younger than 18 is used to perform a commercial sex act, it is a crime regardless of whether there is any force, fraud, or coercion involved.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Walk Free Foundation, in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), released Global Estimates of Modern Slavery in September 2022. This report estimates that, at any given time in 2021, approximately 27.6 million people were in forced labor. Of these, “17.3 million are exploited in the private sector, 6.3 million in forced commercial sexual exploitation, and 3.9 million in forced labour imposed by state.”