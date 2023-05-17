Stafford sheriff’s report: Student vaping leads to charges

Authorities charged a student after marijuana was found at North Stafford High School.

DRUGS

North Stafford High School, 839 Garrisonville Road, 5/16, 2:15 p.m. Deputy R.L. Allen was preforming his SRO duties when he was informed of a vaping incident. A staff member entered the woman’s bathroom to observe a student actively vaping. School staff conducted an administrative search and located two THC vape pens. Two criminal complaints for marijuana on school grounds were filed.

LARCENY

Sondra Lane, 5/16, 9:13 a.m. Deputy B.W. Gildea responded to a call of a larceny. The victim advised multiple items were stolen from her vehicle overnight.

ABC Store, 2757 Richmond Highway, 5/16, 11:14 a.m. Deputy C.S. Harding responded to a call of a larceny. Store staff advised the suspect stole a $200 bottle of Don Julio before he was Don with the wind. The tequila napper was described as a black male in his 50’s with a limp.

VANDALISM

Stafford Lakes Apartments, 35 Stonehaven Drive, 5/16, 8:36 a.m. Deputy D.J. Ferrell responded to a call of a vandalism. The welcome center of the apartments had its door damaged. Camera footage showed a man kick at the door until it was broken. A warrant for felony destruction of property was obtained, but has not yet been served.

— Stafford sheriff’s office