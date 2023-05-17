Son was aggressor in triple homicide, police said

Published May 17, 2023 at 8:00PM | Updated May 18, 2023 at 1:57PM

Prince William County police said a 38-year-old man got into an argument, attacked and killed his parents, and died from injuries received during the incident.

Police said his injuries were not self-inflicted and were from a bayonet.

Police found the victims on Tuesday, May 16, at 7:17 a.m., when officers were called to the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Drive in Lake Ridge to investigate a stabbing.

Emergency crews pronounced a 70-year-old woman dead on the scene. They took a father and son to an emergency room, where they later died.

The father called police to the home, police said.