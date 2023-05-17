Son was aggressor in triple homicide, police said

Prince William County police said a 38-year-old man got into an argument, attacked and killed his parents, and died from injuries received during the incident.
Police said his injuries were not self-inflicted and were from a bayonet.
Police found the victims on Tuesday, May 16, at 7:17 a.m., when officers were called to the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Drive in Lake Ridge to investigate a stabbing.
Emergency crews pronounced a 70-year-old woman dead on the scene. They took a father and son to an emergency room, where they later died.
The father called police to the home, police said.
Triple Homicide Investigation *PARTIES IDENTIFIED | INVESTIGATIVE DETAILS – On May 17, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas conducted autopsies on the three deceased family members located in a residence in the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Dr. in Woodbridge (22192) on May 16.
The preliminary investigation into the incident revealed an altercation occurred between the three deceased resulting in one of family members, the 38-year-old son, fatally stabbing his 70-year-old mother. At one point during the encounter, it is believed the son and his 67-year-old father continued the altercation resulting in both ultimately sustaining fatal injuries from a bayonet that was used in the encounter.
It is currently believed the son’s fatal injuries were not self-inflicted and were sustained during the altercation with his father. The father was able to contact police before being transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The son was also transported to an area hospital and later died while the mother was pronounced dead on scene.
The son, identified as Nicholas Lee REAMS, is being considered the primary aggressor in the incident which resulted in the death of his parents.
At this time, the incident is considered domestic-related. Any further pertinent details in this investigation will be released as needed. The investigation continues.
Identified:
The deceased were identified as Rodney Clyde REAMS (father), 67; Sandra W REAMS (mother), 71; and Nicholas Lee REAMS (son), 38; all of Woodbridge