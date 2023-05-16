3 dead after domestic dispute in Lake Ridge

Three people died of stab wounds stemming from a family dispute.

Prince William County police said there is no threat to the community. Officers found the victims just after 7 a.m. at a home in Lake Ridge.

Homicide Investigation – On May 16 at 7:17AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Dr. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a stabbing. When officers arrived at the home, they located three occupants, identified as a 67-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman, and a 38-year-old man, all suffering from stab wounds. Officers immediately provided first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived on scene. The female party was pronounced dead at the scene while both male parties were transported to an area hospital where they died from their injuries. The parties were determined to be family members and the altercation was contained to the residence. At this time, the three parties believed to be involved in the altercation are accounted for and there is no known threat to the community. Detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine the course of events leading up to the call to police by the older male occupant. The identity of the three deceased will be released pending notification of a next-of-kin. The investigation continues

— Prince William police