Florida man faces 22 counts of credit card theft

A Florida man is charged with 22 counts of credit card theft.

Manassas police said he used stolen credit cards to purchase items from shops in the city. Meanwhile, a search for a second suspect continues.

On May 14, 2023 Manassas City Police responded to the 9500 block of Liberia Ave. (Fresh World), in the City of Manassas, for a report of two male subjects trying to purchase items with stolen credit cards. Upon police arrival an officer was assaulted (no injuries) by one of the suspects while trying to detain them.

Both suspects fled on foot to the area of Yoder Street where one became combative and was taken into custody with the help of a citizen. The second suspect was last seen on foot near Tudor Oaks Dr. and still remains at large. He is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’6” tall, wearing a blue shirt and orange shorts. These two individuals are believed to have attempted to charge thousands of dollars with stolen credit cards the day prior at the same location. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Manassas City Police at (703) 257-8000.

Arrested: Sergios Vargas Gonzalez of Florida

Charges: Twenty-Two counts of credit card theft, Two counts of credit card fraud, Forgery, Obstruction of Justice, Assault on Law Enforcement. Court Date: Pending, no bond.

— Manassas police