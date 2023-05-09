Pedestrian struck at Potomac Shores dies

A 38-year-old man was killed while walking near Potomac Shores Parkway and River Heritage Boulevard area at 11:09 p.m., Monday, May 8, 2023.
The intersection, near Dumfries, is where the six-lane Potomac Shores Parkway meets the four-lane River Heritage Boulevard.
Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 8 at 11:09PM, crash investigators responded to the area of Potomac Shores Pkwy and River Heritage Blvd. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2010 Lexus R35 was traveling south on Potomac Shores Pkwy when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway. Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene where the pedestrian was pronounced deceased. The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene. At the time of the crash, the pedestrian was wearing dark-colored clothing and not within a crosswalk. Additionally, the above area of the roadway was not illuminated. Speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.
Identified:
The deceased pedestrian was identified as Abdul Bubu KAMARA Jr., 38, of Woodbridge
The driver of the Lexus R35 was identified as a 29-year-old woman of Woodbridge
–Prince William County police