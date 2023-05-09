Pedestrian, 61, succumbs to injuries



A 61-year-old man struck by a car at 9:12 p.m. on April 20, 2023, has died.

Police are still looking for the driver who struck the man at Route 28 and Orchard Bridge Road near Manassas.

Fatal Hit & Run Crash Investigation *UPDATE – On May 9, crash investigators received information that the man possibly struck by a hit & run driver in the area of Orchard Bridge Dr. and Centreville Rd. in Manassas (20111) on April 20, died. Through the investigation the man was ultimately identified as a 61-year-old Manassas resident who remained hospitalized until succumbing to his injuries believed to have been sustained after being struck by an unknown vehicle. No striking vehicle or its driver have been located or identified in this investigation. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.

Identified:

The deceased pedestrian was identified as Raymond Philip RINKER, 61, of Manassas

— Prince William police