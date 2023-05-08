Hot ashes spark blaze, 5 homeless

Someone’s backyard barbeque led to a house fire in Prince William County.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 12000 block of Arthur Graves Jr. Court Bristow at 4:09 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023.

Earlier this morning, units were dispatched to the 12000 block of Arthur Graves Jr. Ct. (Bristow) for a reported house fire. Crews arrived to find a fire spreading from the rear deck into the home. Fire attack followed ,controlling the rapidly spreading blaze. The home sustained moderate damage. No injuries were reported. The Building Official declared the structure unsafe to occupy. The Red Cross assisted the 2 adults and 3 children displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined improper disposal of ashes as the cause of the fire.

Ashes from grills, smokers, fireplaces, fire pits, and other similar devices should always be properly discarded. Ashes can remain hot enough to ignite combustibles up to 72 hours after being discarded. Ashes should be allowed to cool before disposing. Never place ashes in a combustible container. Never store ashes inside your home or near combustibles.

— Prince William County fire and rescue