Prince William Second QTS data center meeting canceled By Potomac Local News Published May 2, 2023 at 3:27PM Coalition to Protect Prince Willliam activists protest a proposed data center complex on 876 acres near the Manassas National Battlefield. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Data Centers #Locals Only #Manassas National Battlefield #Prince William Digital Gateway #QTS