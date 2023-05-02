Prince William QTS envisions wider Pageland Lane, a key competent to the Bi-County Parkway between Dumfries and Dulles Airport, with data centers By Uriah Kiser Published May 2, 2023 at 10:00AM | Updated May 2, 2023 at 3:31PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Bi-County Parkway #Data Centers #Locals Only #Prince William Board of County Supervisors #Prince William Digital Gateway