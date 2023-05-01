Girl, 8, succumbs to injuries after stuck by car; No charges filed

Police said an eight-year-old girl was sitting in the middle of a street when she was struck by a car traveling at low speed.
The girl died from her injuries nearly a month after the crash. The driver will not face charges.
Fatal Crash Investigation – On April 10 at 6:07PM, officers responded to the 12200 block of Nutmeg Ct. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a crash involving a child. The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2013 Mazda 3 was traveling eastbound on Nutmeg Ct. at a relatively low speed when the vehicle struck an 8-year-old girl who was sitting in the roadway. The impact caused the child to become stuck underneath the vehicle. Fire & rescue personnel removed the child from under the vehicle before she was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. On April 29, crash investigators were notified that the child died as a result of her injuries sustained during the crash. Due to the age of the child, their identity will not be disclosed by law enforcement. Speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors in the crash. After consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the driver will not be criminally charged in connection to the crash.
Identified:
The deceased child was identified as an 8-year-old girl of Woodbridge
The driver of the 2013 Mazda 3 was identified as 69-year-old woman of Woodbridge
— Prince William police