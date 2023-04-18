Few answers after Occoquan Post Office closes

The post office at 202 Mill Street in Occoquan remained closed for business for three days after someone struck the building with their car.
Town residents, who must go to the post office to pick up their mail, may still do so. Meanwhile, the postal service encourages residents who have other USPS businesses to go to other post offices in Woodbridge or Lorton. A statement from the USPS is posted below.
Meanwhile, the USPS did not provide PLN with a damage estimate or if a police investigation led to charges. Occoquan Police Chief and Town Manager Adam Linn referred us to the postal service for those answers, saying it’s a federal case because the post office is a federal facility.
A vehicle struck the Occoquan Post Office on Friday after normal business hours. The Post Office was damaged, which has caused temporary closure of the retail counter. P.O. Box customers can still pick up mail and packages. Customers can also mail prepaid packages and stamped mail. However, retail services requiring a transaction, such as purchasing stamps, are not available at the Occoquan Post Office at this time. The nearest locations for full retail services are the Prince William Post Office, located at 3360 Post Office Road in Woodbridge, and the Lorton Post Office, located at 7726 Gunston Plaza in Lorton. We look forward to reopening the retail counter when the property owner makes repairs. We thank customers for their understanding.
Philip Bogenberger, USPS spokesman