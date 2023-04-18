Few answers after Occoquan Post Office closes

The post office at 202 Mill Street in Occoquan remained closed for business for three days after someone struck the building with their car.

Town residents, who must go to the post office to pick up their mail, may still do so. Meanwhile, the postal service encourages residents who have other USPS businesses to go to other post offices in Woodbridge or Lorton. A statement from the USPS is posted below.

Meanwhile, the USPS did not provide PLN with a damage estimate or if a police investigation led to charges. Occoquan Police Chief and Town Manager Adam Linn referred us to the postal service for those answers, saying it’s a federal case because the post office is a federal facility.