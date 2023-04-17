Obituary: George Biller (1954-2023)

George Biller (Age 69)

Memorial service info

George “Artie” Biller, 69, passed away March 23, 2023 at Henrico Doctors Hospital. He was a jack-of-all trades and could build, fix, or install anything. He was deeply loved by his family.

George is preceded in death by his parents, George Biller and Geneva Myer, and his brother, Michael Biller.

Survivors include his brothers and sisters, Gary Biller, Ricky Biller, Pam Fenter, Debbie Wyatt, Cindy Thurston; his children, Chris (Stephanie) Biller and Heather (Erica) Biller; stepdaughters, Jennifer (James) Napier and Amanda Ayers; and grandchildren, Jack Koetter, Andrew Koetter, Bryce Moore, Brooklyn Franklin, Bentlee Napier, and Maverick Napier.

A celebration of life will be held from 7 – 9 PM on April 21, 2023 at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org/donate).

Storke Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

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The following memorial event is planned.

Celebration of Life

04/21/2023 07:00 PM to 09:00 PM

Miller Funeral Home

3200 Golansky Blvd

Woodbridge, Virginia 22192

Submitted by Storke Funeral Home