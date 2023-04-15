Occoquan town post office closes after car hits building

Someone drove into the Occoquan town post office today, at 202 Mill Street, spelling trouble for town residents who must come to the post office to pick up their mail.
No one was injured.
Town Mayor Earnie Porta says:
Our understanding is that someone pulling in to get their mail accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake and thus ran into the wall. As a result, the retail operations (i.e. counter service) in the post office is closed until further notice. Box owners can still pick up mail, but we do not currently know how USPS will be processing the mail. They have told us that they can no longer accept or receive packages for the time being.