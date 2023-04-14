14 displaced by house fires in Prince William County

Fire and rescue crews in Prince William County responded to two house fires on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Flames broke out at a house on Lindendale Road in Dale City at 8:34 p.m.

Units were dispatched to the 13800 block of Lindendale Road (Dale City) for multiple calls reporting a home’s rear deck on fire. Crews arrived with fire showing and quickly spreading up the exterior into the upper floor and attic. The fire was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported. The Building Official declared the structure unsafe to occupy. The Red Cross is assisting the 6 adults and 1 child displaced. It was determined the fire originated from a propane grill on the home’s rear deck. The Fire Marshal’s Office warns “if you are utilizing a grill never leave it unattended”. Grills should be kept a minimum of 10 feet (15’ is recommended) away from the structure. Keep nearby combustible away from a grill. Keep small children a safe distance away. If you have a propane grill, ensure all fittings are tight and the tank is secured.

Here’s a video of the fire (our thanks to the tipster who submitted the video).

Meanwhile, fire crews were called to a home in the 12000 block of Elliots Oak Place in Bristow at 5:32 p.m.