County solid waste division outlines helpful spring cleaning programs

With spring on the horizon, spring cleaning is not far behind.

Prince William County Solid Waste Division has several programs to help residents declutter, organize, and dispose of unwanted items in an environmentally responsible way, keeping lots of things out of landfill.

Fix-Fairs and Repair Cafes are great ways to model nature’s renewal. At these events, residents can have items repaired and ready for reuse by themselves or others. Prince William County and Keep Prince William Beautiful have hosted several free Fix-It Fair events in the past. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, April 22, at House of Mercy in Manassas from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers must register for this free repair service. Jewelry, clothing, small and large appliances, small furniture, and bicycle repairs are available. Additionally, the Prince William County Library may host a Repair Café in the fall.

Other Solid Waste Division reuse, recycling, and disposal options:

Yard Waste – Residents can drop off yard waste, such as lawn clippings, tree limbs, leaves, etc. at the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility or at the Prince William County Landfill in designated areas where it will be processed into mulch or compost.

Garage “garbage” – Often, items found in garages have a special disposal area at the County’s Solid Waste facilities. Residents may drop off lead-acid automotive batteries, used antifreeze, oil and filters, household batteries, and scrap metal pieces at specially designated areas at the Landfill or Balls Ford Road facility.

In-home clutter – Donation is a great way to free yourself of unwanted items. Clothes, shoes, linens, furniture, and small household appliances can meet the needs or become a treasure of someone else when they are donated. Check out the types of items accepted by local reuse organizations and the donation bins at the Landfill or Balls Ford Road Compost Facility.

Household Hazardous Waste – These items may be found in the yard, garage, shed, or inside the home. Insecticides, paints, fluorescent bulbs, aerosol cans, drain cleaners, gasoline, and more, require cautious disposal. Residents must take extra care when discarding these items to help prevent them from harming septic systems and soils, even their homes, and ensure better health and safety for people, pets, and the environment.

Prince William County residents can dispose of these materials at no extra cost, but the items should be sealed in their original labeled containers.

Prince William County residents can dispose of these materials at no extra cost, but the items should be sealed in their original labeled containers. For more information on the county’s Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling program hours and restrictions, please visit pwcva.gov/trashandrecycling.