House fires breakout across Prince William County

Prince William fire and rescue crews spent the day Friday, April 7, 2023, dousing multiple house fires.

Between 3:28 PM and 4:27 PM yesterday afternoon, units were dispatched to 4 working fires.

3:28 PM units were dispatched to the 4400 blk of Hamilton Drive (Dale City) for a report of a single-family dwelling on fire. The home received extensive damage. One adult was displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was combustible materials placed in the vicinity of a space heater.

3:49 PM units were dispatched to the 8800 blk of Vicksburg Ct. (Sudley) for a townhouse reported on fire. The home’s exterior sustained moderate damage. Three adults were displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental.

4:18 PM units were dispatched to the 1300 blk of Eisenhower Circle (Woodbridge Station Apartments) for an apartment building on fire. Crews arrived with heavy fire on the 4th floor. A total of 14 residential apartments were impacted. The incident displaced 48 occupants. The Fire Marshal’s Office is still the investigating the cause of the incident. These apartments were not built with sprinkler protection. Had that been the case, damage would have been much less.

4:27 PM units were dispatched to the 4800 blk of Kilbane Road (Dale City) for a single-family dwelling fire. The home sustained extensive damage. Two (2) adults were displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire to be accidental.

*Very satisfying to report, there were no injuries reported from these 4 major fire incidents. The Building Official did declare all 4 structures were unsafe to occupy.

A very special thanks for the American Red Cross who responded and assisted on the 4 above incidents. Through their efforts, all of those displaced were afforded assistance in their time of need.

— Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue