FREE Virtual Childbirth and Parenting Classes now available

If you have a new baby – or even a grandchild – on the way, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is now offering FREE online childbirth, parenting and grandparenting education until January 2024.

Each class contains high-quality videos and animations to help explain concepts easily. Classes cover topics such as pregnancy, labor, childbirth, breastfeeding, baby care, postpartum health, parenting and more.

All classes are available in both English and Spanish at injoyonline.com. Use redemption code “sentara” (all lowercase). Simply create an account to get started: injoyonline.com.