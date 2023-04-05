Metz intellectual disabilities program discussed

Metz Middle School Principal Gary Morris provided the Manassas City Council with an update about students at its campus.

The first-year principal highlighted the school’s intellectual disabilities program, which allows students to volunteer in the community. Students in the program regularly volunteer at Grace Methodist Church in Manassas.

Morris did not say how many children were in the program or when it was founded. A school division spokeswoman did not return our request for comment.

Morris also highlighted the school’s performing arts programs, with students participating in the all-city choral and band programs.

Morris’ update was part of a regular briefing the city’s school board delivers to the city council.

More than 1,100 students are enrolled at Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road.